Bloomington South Kouts

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend From distance... sullivan wins big 73-39....arrows get northview monday in the winners bracket.... unbeaten and 1a, second ranked kouts took on bloomington south in two new teams in the tourney this year... hunter k-knife-ful with the steal and two handed slam for kouts...that's our first dunk at this years classic.... end of the third quarter...isu football commit maddix blackwell plays beat the buzzer and wins with the 15-foot fadeaway... bloomington was up 27-26 going to the fourth... final quarter was the trevor taylor show...he put up an eight-nothing run by himself...corner three is good... if that names sounds familiar, remember he led edgewood to the classic title three years ago as a freshman....the bloominton south senior had 10 today.... bloomington south wins 50-41....the panthers hand kouts their first loss of the season...





