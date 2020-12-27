Global  
 

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam.

