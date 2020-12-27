Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam.

