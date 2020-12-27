Brighton seafront relatively busy after city moves into Tier 4 restrictions

Brighton seafront appeared relatively busy a day after moving into the highesttier of coronavirus restrictions following a rise in cases of a new variant ofthe disease.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England West Ham 2-2 Brighton: Tomas Soucek goal earns Hammers point Tomas Soucek scores a late equaliser as West Ham come from behind to rescue a point against struggling Brighton.

BBC News 36 minutes ago Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds



Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Halloween fans scramble to snap up jewellery maker’s creepy doll eye creations



Halloween is hauntingly good for one seaside jewellery maker's business - asher creepy creations made from blinking dolls' eyes are snapped up by fans ofthe macabre. Mesmerised by a pair of disembodied doll's eyes in an antiqueshop near her home in Brighton, East Sussex, four years ago, India Moore, 30,felt inspired to turn them into a necklace. When the visual treat, which tookhalf an hour to make, sold within 48 hours of adding it to an online salessite, India, who also works in sales and marketing for a skincare company, puther eye for quirky kitsch to good use by launching Jawline Jewellery. Withhorror movies like Chucky and Child's Play already whetting the publicappetite for ghoulish dolly goods, she was soon selling everything from handcrafted bath bombs containing dolls' body parts, to blinking eye jewellery,from £11 to £195. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970