South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News

South Korea has reported the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK in 3 people returning from London on December 22nd.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that the country had stepped up its vaccination programmes in response to the new development.

#SouthKorea #MutantVirus #UKStrain