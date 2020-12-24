Covid-19: UK finds new, more infectious Coronavirus strain from South Africa | Oneindia News

Global  
 

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa.

South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

At least 22 people who came to India from the UK in the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19 amid alarm over the mutant strain of the coronavirus.


