Covid-19: India extends UK flight ban till 7th January amid UK strain scare | Oneindia News

The Indian government on Wednesday extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7 amid alarm over the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.

India had earlier banned UK flights on December 23 till the 31st.

According to the health ministry, 20 people who returned to India from Britain have tested positive for the new UK variant of Coronavirus.

The tally includes six people who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday who have been kept in single room isolation at special health care facilities by state governments and their close contacts have also been quarantined.

