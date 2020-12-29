Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:51s - Published
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said on Tuesday.

NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said there has been a consistent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths which is reassuring given the current scenario across the world.

The government briefed on how it plans to deal with the new variants of the virus.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises [Video]

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Legendary Chinese pianist Fou Ts'ong dies of Covid-19

 China's first great pianist of western classical music was both a pioneer and revered mentor.
BBC News

Russia's COVID deaths much higher than previously reported

 New stats are much higher than the 55,827 deaths in the pandemic that have been reported by the Russian government's coronavirus task force.
CBS News

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion rule

 Officials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News
Vaccines will work against new strains of COVID-19: Govt [Video]

Vaccines will work against new strains of COVID-19: Govt

COVID-19 vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa, informed Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Prof K. Vijay Raghavan on December 29 while addressing a press conference in the national capital.He said, "Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against these COVID-19 variants."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Australia records first case of 'more contagious' South African coronavirus strain in Queensland quarantine

 The South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in a woman who arrived in Queensland on 22 December and was placed in hotel quarantine immediately.
SBS

Severe acute respiratory syndrome Severe acute respiratory syndrome Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

The New Covid Strain in the UK: Questions and Answers

 A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here’s what scientists know.
NYTimes.com

NITI Aayog NITI Aayog Indian government think tank

Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt [Video]

Majority of Indians still susceptible to COVID-19 infection: Govt

While addressing a press conference in national capital over COVID-19 situation in the country, Dr V K Paul, Health Member of NitiAayog said, "The major population is still susceptible to COVID-19 infection in this cold weather. UK variant has travelled to several other countries and also to India, this variant may have its own run and we've to be very careful. One can't be careless."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Govt: New virus variant can be super spreader, but no case in India so far

 The new variant of coronavirus discovered in the UK can be a "super spreader" with its higher transmissibility potential though the mutation has not been..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Co-Diagnostics develops diagnostic test for new coronavirus strain using CoPrimer platform

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) announced Tuesday that it has completed the principal design work...
Proactive Investors - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ will see new UK variant within next few weeks - epidemiologist

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ will see new UK variant within next few weeks - epidemiologist By RNZ New Zealand will see the new variant of Covid-19 from the UK here within the next few weeks, a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Frustrations rise as crowds show up for Covid vaccine in Bonita Springs [Video]

Frustrations rise as crowds show up for Covid vaccine in Bonita Springs

People who have been in line since 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, say they watched deputies work to push the crowd further up to make room for more people when some started panicking and cutting in front..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:33Published
UK flights suspension may be extended amid UK Covid-19 strain scare in India| Oneindia News [Video]

UK flights suspension may be extended amid UK Covid-19 strain scare in India| Oneindia News

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a press conference on Tuesday that the temporary suspension of flights to/from the UK may be extended marginally beyond December 31 . The Government of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Active COVID cases lowest in 6 months: Govt [Video]

Active COVID cases lowest in 6 months: Govt

COVID-19 cases in the country are less than 2.7 lakhs and are the lowest in six months, informed Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 29 while addressing a press conference in national..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published