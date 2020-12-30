Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439.

Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272.

Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29.

Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Essex declares major incident over virus cases

 Health bosses will seek extra help from the government amid a "significant growing demand" on services.
BBC News
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Covid-19: India records 20,549 fresh cases

 India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,02,44,852 with 20,549 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the..
IndiaTimes

Luke Letlow: Newly-elected US lawmaker, 41, dies from Covid

 Luke Letlow, 41, was due to be sworn in as a Republican Representative for Louisiana on Sunday.
BBC News

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

Careless use of therapies may lead to mutations, says ICMR

 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned against non-judicious use of therapies that have not been established for treating Covid-19 because it can..
IndiaTimes

Non-judicious use of therapies for Covid-19 leads to virus mutations: ICMR chief

 "Those therapies which are being touted as 'anti-viral' or 'anti-Covid therapies' and they have do not have benefits established in a scientific research paper,..
IndiaTimes
India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours [Video]

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

District reports 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

The district reported 28 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comIndiaTimes


Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster records drop in new cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster records drop in new cases New South Wales has recorded another drop in Covid-19 cases, well below the 15 new infections...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Live: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold press conference on new COVID strain and travel bans

Johnson is expected to provide an update on the new strain of coronavirus identified last week and...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-29-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-29-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,075 new coronavirus infections. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3hs6pBh

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajinikanth not to take a political plunge, cites health reasons|Oneindia News

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, has made a U-turn. Six cases of a mutant strain of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:30Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 594 Cases Over 48 Hours [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 594 Cases Over 48 Hours

Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 594 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published