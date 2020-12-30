Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published 4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439.

Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272.

Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29.

Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.