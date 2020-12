Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago

20 cases of mutant virus strain in India, surge expected | Oneindia News

20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain discovered in the UK have been detected in India, all the patients are returnees from Britain.

Earlier 6 people were detected with the new strain and 14 more were added after more results came in confirning the mutant virus, taking the total to 20.

