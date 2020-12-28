On 135th Congress foundation day, AK Antony unfurl tricolour at party's headquarters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the continuing farmer protests against 3 recent agri-reform laws. He said that anyone who raises 'die, die' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't be considered a farmer. Singh also took potshots at Opposition parties, claiming to know more about farming than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He added that farmers shouldn't expect a 'yes' or 'no' answer from the government, and instead hold clause-by-clause discussions to find a middle path. He spoke on the day that 40 farmer leaders met 3 Union ministers in the sixth round of talks. While the protestors want the three laws repealed, the government has insisted that they are being misled by the Opposition. Watch the full video for more.
Expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala and Ajanta Neog joined BJP on December 29. They joined the party in presence of State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Speaking to mediapersons, Ajanta Neog said, "There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn't care about grassroots workers think." Rajdeep Gowala said, "Congress is a visionless party." On October 09, Congress expelled Rajdeep Gowala from the party for period of six years, for anti-party activities.
Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi. ‘Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits,’ KC Venugopal said. He further added that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still he has participated in all events that the party requested him to. ‘BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,’ Venugopal added. BJP had mocked the former Congress president’s foreign visit a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day event. Watch the full video for all the details.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in low-level politics. "They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," he added.
In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 over farmers' agitation. After meeting, Rahul said, "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws." "I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. Govt should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.
In support of farmers' agitation against the new agri reform laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 28 said that government should listen to the farmers and should take back the farm laws. "It is a sin to use the kind of words they are using for farmers. Government is answerable to farmers. Government should listen to them and take back the laws," said Priyanka Gandhi.
Speaking to ANI in UP's Raebareli on December 27, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra. Irani said, "Those who captured lands of Uttar Pradesh farmers never returned it and who got advertisements published after brutal killing of cows by their officials in Kerala. Do you think people of UP will forgive them?"
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. "We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge.