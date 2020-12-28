Global  
 

On 135th Congress foundation day, AK Antony unfurl tricolour at party's headquarters

Congress General Secretary AK Antony hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters on the occasion of 135th foundation day celebrations on December 28.

He was accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla, Mallikarjun Kharge marked their presence and also sang 'Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara'.

Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume on December 28, 1885.


