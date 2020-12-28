Stunning aerial footage of the River Severn show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published 3 days ago Stunning aerial footage of the River Severn show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Stunning aerial footage show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Storm Bella.Water levels on the Severn are dropping after breaching 5m but are predicted to rise today (27/12) after heavy rain last night.Cars on the M5 motorway appear to be crossing a bridge as video show submerged farmland to both sides. Meanwhile the Environment Agency has removed severe flooding warnings for the River Great Ouse in Bedford as levels drop but remain high. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service saved two people trapped in their homes yesterday. They also came to the aid of a narrow boat owner whose moorings had come loose and was marooned in the fast-flowing water. A 45kg Great Dane called Brian was one of three dogs rescued from flood waters. The Met Office is warning that rain could turn into snow overnight in Northamptonshire. Severe flood warnings are still in force on the River Nene near Cogenhoe Mill Caravan site and Billings Aquadrome. Hundreds of residents who were evacuated from the caravan sites on Christmas Day cannot return to their homes. Writing on Facebook, Billings Aquadrome said: "We are anticipating another weather event due and a severe flood warning remains in place. "On this basis there will be no access to the park on Sunday 27th and the parks remain closed for safety reasons. " 0

