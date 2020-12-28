Global  
 

Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:58s - Published
More than 400 Austrian ski stations have been allowed to reopen just before the country entered another nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this year, tourists in the alpine party town of Ischgl spread COVID across Europe after the resort failed to lock down quickly enough.


Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas [Video]

Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

It will last until January 24th but from the 18th people can get tested and come out of it early if they test negative.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published
Austria reopens ski slopes, but not for long [Video]

Austria reopens ski slopes, but not for long

Austria's ski resorts cautiously opened their ski lifts on Christmas Eve despite a third lockdown being introduced after Christmas. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27 [Video]

EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News
South Africa COVID cases over one million [Video]

South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Kent lorry queue down to 180 vehicles after border closure

 Thousands of hauliers queued in Kent when the border shut due to an alert over a new Covid variant.
BBC News
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials [Video]

Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials

Iran is to begin human trials of a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine - after sanctions stopped it getting other drugs from the West.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:00Published

Ski resorts across Northeast Ohio implement health, safety changes ahead of new season [Video]

Ski resorts across Northeast Ohio implement health, safety changes ahead of new season

Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Resorts are nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Both attractions bring in thousands of guests each year. But, before anyone hits the powder this year, the two..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published