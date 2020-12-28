Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KY Stories of the Year

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
KY Stories of the YearSome of the top stories in Kentucky for the year.

Grand ... in kentucky--- the pandemic of course making the top news story of the year..

Second--- is the death of breonna taylor...and the protests that followed.

The third top story..is connected to taylors death... the grand jury decision not to charge the officers in her death.

Fourth-- the legal fallout from the governor's coronavirus- related restrictions.

And finally---the protests stemming from those restrictions.

Other top stories include senator mitch mcconnells reelection to a 7th term..

And the absence of fans at churchhill downs.

For a full list of top ten stories of the year..

Head to our website..

Wtvq




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A round-up of 2020's biggest Birmingham City Council stories

A round-up of 2020's biggest Birmingham City Council stories We run through some of the highest-impact stories we have reported on this year alongside Birmingham...
Tamworth Herald - Published

The heartbreaking stories behind a year of tragedy on Hull's roads

Hull Live pays tribute to the crash victims we've reported on in 2020
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Join our live Q&A looking back at the top political stories of 2020

From the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, this year has been a busy one for...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FT.combizjournals



Related videos from verified sources

Police: 4-year-old in critical after suspected DUI crash [Video]

Police: 4-year-old in critical after suspected DUI crash

A 4-year-old boy is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash in the southeast part of the Las Vegas valley late Saturday night, according to police.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Keller @ Large: 2020 Was Good Year At Ballot Box For Massachusetts Incumbents [Video]

Keller @ Large: 2020 Was Good Year At Ballot Box For Massachusetts Incumbents

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller joins Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy from State House News to look back at the top local politics stories of 2020.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:20Published
Windrush Scandal: Survivors Tell Their Stories [Video]

Windrush Scandal: Survivors Tell Their Stories

In this vdeo survivors of the windrush scandal speak about their lived experiences. The vast majority of Windrush compensation scheme claimants have yet to receive any payouts. Recent figures suggest..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:58Published