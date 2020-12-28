KY Stories of the Year

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Some of the top stories in Kentucky for the year.

Grand ... in kentucky--- the pandemic of course making the top news story of the year..

Second--- is the death of breonna taylor...and the protests that followed.

The third top story..is connected to taylors death... the grand jury decision not to charge the officers in her death.

Fourth-- the legal fallout from the governor's coronavirus- related restrictions.

And finally---the protests stemming from those restrictions.

Other top stories include senator mitch mcconnells reelection to a 7th term..

And the absence of fans at churchhill downs.

For a full list of top ten stories of the year..

