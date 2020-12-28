KY Stories of the Year
Grand ... in kentucky--- the pandemic of course making the top news story of the year..
Second--- is the death of breonna taylor...and the protests that followed.
The third top story..is connected to taylors death... the grand jury decision not to charge the officers in her death.
Fourth-- the legal fallout from the governor's coronavirus- related restrictions.
And finally---the protests stemming from those restrictions.
Other top stories include senator mitch mcconnells reelection to a 7th term..
And the absence of fans at churchhill downs.
