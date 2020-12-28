Top 10 Best Movies of 2020
Top 10 Best Movies of 2020
Despite the ups and downs, 2020 is still a year worth celebrating when it comes to film.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that provided insight, inspiration, and escapism in the crazy year that was 2020, reminding us why film is such an important medium.
Despite the ups and downs, 2020 is still a year worth celebrating when it comes to film.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that provided insight, inspiration, and escapism in the crazy year that was 2020, reminding us why film is such an important medium.
Our countdown includes "Mank", "Da 5 Bloods", "The Invisible Man", and more!