Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 GTA Moments That Copied Movies and TV

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:19s - Published
Top 20 GTA Moments That Copied Movies and TV

Top 20 GTA Moments That Copied Movies and TV

Cinematic video games like the GTA franchise often borrow many elements from movies and television!

For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in any game in the series that were influenced or inspired by iconic movie or TV moments.

Cinematic video games like the GTA franchise often borrow many elements from movies and television!

For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in any game in the series that were influenced or inspired by iconic movie or TV moments.

Our countdown includes The Underwater Hatch “Grand Theft Auto V” (2013), O’Toole’s Death “Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories” (2005), Meeting Salvatore Leone “Grand Theft Auto III” (2001), Saving Refugees “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” (2004) and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movie Moments That Made Us Love Jake Gyllenhaal [Video]

Top 10 Movie Moments That Made Us Love Jake Gyllenhaal

These are the movie moments that made us love Jake Gyllenhaal.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:04Published
Top 10 Times Star Wars Characters Went Beast Mode [Video]

Top 10 Times Star Wars Characters Went Beast Mode

You don't want to get on these characters' "dark sides". For this list, we’re looking at moments when major characters in a galaxy far far away got fired up and smacked down their enemies.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:55Published
Top 10 Scariest Scenes of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Scariest Scenes of 2020

As if this year hasn't been scary enough, along come these scenes! For this list, we’ll be looking at terrifying scenes that made us unnerved, uncomfortable, disturbed, or just filled us with dread.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:17Published