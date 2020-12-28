Latest on AT&T Outage

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Look at this-- brand new video of the explosion in nashville on christmas morning.

Nashville police released the video last night.

They said it was recorded by a department camera - and you can see the camera was just a few blocks from where it happened.

We're also monitoring other new developments out of nashville, federal investigators now say they're quote "looking seriously" at whether paranoia over 5-g technology led anthony warner to detonate a bomb in an r-v christmas morning.

Nashville metro police have not said whether they believe the at&t building where the r-v was parked was warner's target - but did say they're looking into it,.

That explosion led to significant outages across 3 states - impacting people - stores - and law enforcement agencies.

Fortunately most of that service is restored - but crews are still working around the clock.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in huntsville with the latest update from at&t after the explosion in nashville.

A-t-and-t's last update says ninty-six percent of their wireless network is restored right now!

They say they'll continue to work until its all restored.

Right now- sixty percent of their business services and eighty-six percent of their consumer broadband and entertainment is up and running.

We spoke with users who say they had to re-arrange some christmas plans because of the outage.

One user, kim brown, said she couldn't connect virtually with family members in other states like she planned.

"i have family in maryland and i was unable to see them -- facetime with them or anything, so it's been difficult."

The company released a statement explaining that because of this they will be waiving data overages for at&t prepaid and at&t wireless customers in affected states.

That'll cover overages from december 27th to 31st.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.