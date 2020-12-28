Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:34s - Published 6 minutes ago

Football league brings cheers to budding players in Srinagar

The UT government of Jammu and Kashmir organised its biggest premier league to revive football after COVID in the valley at Synthetic Turf Ground Tourist Reception Center in Srinagar.

JandK Sports Council in collaboration with JandK Football Association organised the event and it aimed to revive football and provide specific platform to the energetic footballers of the valley.

Footballers participated in the game with sheer enthusiasm.

Football lovers also came to enjoy the match.

The league will conclude in March next year.

In the past, Kashmir valley has produced number of legendary footballers including former Indian football captain Abdul Majeed Kakroo.