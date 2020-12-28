Football league brings cheers to budding players in Srinagar

With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was thrown out of gear. The roads in Rajouri district have been blocked due to snow. Snow-clearing operation is underway. Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to heavy snowfall. Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city. Shimla received fresh snow cover on Monday morning leaving the entire town in a white blanket of snow. The tourists who arrived earlier were seen enjoying the snowfall. Watch the full video for details.
The higher reaches of Pir Panjal mountain range received heavy snowfall. The roads in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are blocked due to snow. Rajouri's higher reaches witnessed snowfall on December 28. Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "Pir Panjal received heavy snowfall today (December 28) morning resulting in road blocks."
Amar Singh College of Srinagar is one of the oldest colleges in the city. Its building was constructed nearly 80 years ago and now it has come under one of the seven conservation projects to be recognized with the 2020 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The award was announced by nine international conservation experts. The deliberations were held online due to COVID-19 pandemic by INTACH's Kashmir Chapter. The INTACH chapter in the Union Territory had carried out the conservation work at the Amar Singh College and it has brought back one of the most prominent institutional buildings to its glory. Teachers, staff members and students of the college feel proud after this award was announced. The project serves as a noteworthy model for safeguarding a unique 20th century architectural asset.