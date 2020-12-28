Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden will invoke a wartime production law, the Defense Production Act, to boost the production of vaccines after he's sworn-in.

"You will see him invoking the Defense Production Act," Dr. Celine Gounder, who's on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNBC on Monday.

The DPA gives the president broad authority to pressure US industries to produce supplies in the interest of national defense.

