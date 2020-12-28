Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Biden To Invoke Defense Production Act

Carolyn Kaster/AP President-elect Joe Biden will invoke a wartime production law, the Defense Production Act, to boost the production of vaccines after he's sworn-in.

"You will see him invoking the Defense Production Act," Dr. Celine Gounder, who's on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNBC on Monday.

The DPA gives the president broad authority to pressure US industries to produce supplies in the interest of national defense.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Year of tumult in politics: 2020 changed the U.S., creating 'a big fork in the road' with challenges for Biden, Trump

 Remember impeachment? Neither does anybody else after a year of upheaval that changed and challenged America's democracy.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Biden speaks after briefing from national security teams

 Mr. Biden's remarks come after President Trump finally signed the coronavirus relief package.
CBS News

Breaking down President Trump's final 23 days in office, upcoming Biden administration

 "CBS This Morning" is launching Looking Forward to 2021, a new series that explores what Americans can expect in the new year. CBS News contributors Robby Mook..
CBS News

White House Dropping $44k on Carpet Cleaning for Biden Administration

 President-elect Joe Biden might be missing out on the usual huge public gathering for his inauguration due to the pandemic ... but at least he'll be moving into..
TMZ.com

Céline Gounder American medical doctor and medical journalist

As coronavirus vaccines roll out, here's how the U.S. pandemic response may look in 2021

 How will the pandemic continue to impact lives as vaccines are rolled out? Biden coronavirus adviser Dr. Celine Gounder gives a look forward to 2021.
CBS News

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website

Chances Are, You Have Something Very Important In Common With Warren Buffett [Video]

Chances Are, You Have Something Very Important In Common With Warren Buffett

The great Warren Buffett is a skilled investor who is studied, analyzed, and imitated by many. But according to Business Insider, most people already have what Buffett has used to generate his immense wealth. In Morgan Housel's new book 'The Psychology of Money,' Housel argues that the 'secret' is simply how long Buffett's been investing. In other words, time. When measured by average returns, Buffett isn't the greatest investor of all time — but he's had time and patience on his side.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published
Fauci Revises Estimate Of Vaccination Rate Needed To Achieve Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Revises Estimate Of Vaccination Rate Needed To Achieve Herd Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci had previously said it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. But on Sunday, he clarified his 'guesstimate' downwards to 70 to 85% of the population. Business Insider reports Fauci admitted on CNN's 'State of the Union' that 'we all have to be honest and humble, nobody really knows for sure.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Little Known Facts About Voldemort [Video]

Little Known Facts About Voldemort

Voldemort is one of the most complex characters in the "Harry Potter" series. Business Insider has compiled a list of fun facts about the dark lord that even hardcore superfans my not remember. The name Tom Riddle was inspired by a real person. The name Voldemort has a significant meaning. He wanted to be the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts. The Riddles and the Potters are distantly related. He had a daughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX [Video]

How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the movie will only be available for one month. The HBO Max streaming app costs $15 per month. It's usually included if you already pay for HBO through your cable provider.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Vaccines

President-elect Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after he's sworn into office to help...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trumo vetos defense bill [Video]

Trumo vetos defense bill

Trump has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:16Published
«Sister Act 3» est en production! [Video]

«Sister Act 3» est en production!

Disney announced the third installment of the franchise on Dec. 10 along with a slew of other projects.

Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published