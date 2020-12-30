Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots.

Gavino Garay reports.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden took aim at the Trump administration on tuesday for moving too slowly in the vaccine rollout saying it's fallen "far behind" its intended targets.

"A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December.

With only a few days left in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far.

With the pace that the vaccination program is moving now, if it continues to move as it is now, it's going to take years, not month.

To vaccinate the American people." Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware warned the situation in the U.S. will get worse before it gets better but vowed to spearhead a robust vaccination campaign once sworn into office on January 20th ..

"A Biden-Harris administration will spare no effort to make sure people get vaccinated.

I've laid out three challenges in our first 100 days.

One of them is ensuring that 100 million shots will be administered in the first 100 days.

If Congress provides the funding, we'll be able to meet this incredible goal.

It would take ramping up 5 to 6 times the current pace to 1 million shots a day." Biden said he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate vaccine production and called on Congress to release more funds to fight the pandemic.

The Biden team has put particular emphasis on the importance of encouraging inoculation in non-white groups especially hard hit by the coronavirus.

ON TUESDAY Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the Moderna vaccine at a medical center in predominately black southeast

Washington.

NAT POP - HARRIS -- "I barely felt it... it is safe ... it's literally about saving lives.

I trust the scientists." Shortly after Biden's remarks, Colorado's Governor announced on that his state had discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, the first known case in the U.S.




U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination in front of cameras on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all.

A New York city-based healthcare provider is under state investigation. The investigation is for unauthorized distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, says Business Insider. The ParCare Community Health Network provides primary and internal care. They also offer other medical services in its six locations in New York City. The healthcare network serves many of the city's Orthodox Jewish communities. So far, ParCare has administered 850 Moderna coronavirus vaccines to individuals in New York.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay reports.

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.

Alicia Roberts reports.

President-elect Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 vaccine and thanks frontline workers and scientists.

