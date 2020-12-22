Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 4 minutes ago

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday afternoon.

The first shot in a series of two was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

Biden's vaccination came one week after the first doses of the vaccine were given to health care workers.

Biden noted that the vaccine rollout was in the beginning stages and cautioned Americans about the long road ahead.

According to CNN President-elect Biden cautioned Americans saying: "It's going to take time".

Biden urged Americans in the meantime to listen to public health experts, wear masks and maintain social distance.