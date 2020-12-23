Brown talks special session, COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 10 minutes ago

News at 5" there is nothing normal, about the new normal for students in oregon.

And high on everyone's priority list is getting our youngest kids back in the classroom kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live with what the governor says her plan is for getting kids back to in- person learning.

Right now oregon is on its way to have 100 thousand people having received the first dose of either the pfizer or moderna vaccine by the end of december we are only 7 percent of the way there but regardless we are on our way!

This is dubbed group 1- a the immediate next group of people will be those over the age of 75 according to the governors office today at her press conference, governor brown said what many have been saying for months in an important announcement about who will receive this vaccine after health care providers and long term care facility staff and residents.

"one of the things i know for sure is that our educators, school staff, childcare providers and early learning educators must be at the top of our list for the next round of oregon's vaccines" she said that this year taught us that in person learning is so much more than teachers standing and delivering a math or reading lesson its a safe place to be, a warm place to eat, and a lot of live for a lot of kids we have been dealing with this pandemic going on 10 months now president elect joe biden saying today that our darkest days lay ahead of us in the next hour hear why the direcotr of the oha says he thinks it'll probably be another 10 months before we are back to 'noremal' reporting live in eugene emma herome