Which High Profile Americans Have Received The COVID-19 Vaccine?

On Wednesday, the US surpassed administering 1 million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The first wave of recipients includes Pres.-Elect Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Sen.

Mitt Romney.

Business Insider reports they were all vaccinated publicly to encourage others to do the same.

Katalin Karikó, the scientist who developed mRNA vaccines, received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on December 21.

Who are some of the other high-profile people to get vaccinated?

Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Jim Clyburn, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell.