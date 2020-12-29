Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Vice President elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comE! Online


President Elect Joe Biden Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on TV

President elect Joe Biden has officially been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyCBS NewsBBC News


SF Mayor London Breed Rips Kamala Harris Replacement Pick That Leaves No Black Women in Senate: ‘This Is A Real Blow’

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was asked about the selection of California Secretary of State Alex...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'That was easy!': Harris gets COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

'That was easy!': Harris gets COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination in front of cameras on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:55Published
COVID-19 vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust

Vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:09Published