President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday warned Americans that they need to brace for a "very tough period for our nation" with soaring coronavirusĀ case counts and deathsĀ expected in the coming weeks and said the Trump administration's plans forĀ distributing coronavirus vaccinesĀ are lagging.

