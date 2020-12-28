Global  
 

Firework sales ahead of the new year

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
We’ve finally reached the end of 2020!

With New Years approaching, firework stands are beginning to pop up all around the Coast.

In long beach crazy- carl's fireworks is preparing - for - the end-of-year celebration.- crazy carl's fireworks is a - staple in the long beach- community.- there are over a thousand - different types of fireworks- for sale, something for every - member of the family.

- in celebration to the end 2020,- travis williams-- the manager o- crazy carl's fireworks--- - - - anticipates selling all the - fireworks in their store.

- new shipments of fireworks are- arriving every day.

- - travis williams, mananger of- crazy - carl's fireworks: - "there will be no last minute - deals and the line is gonna be- so long, so my advise is- gonna be come in the day before- new years eve and buy your- - - - fireworks, that way you don't - have to stand in that line for- an hour and a half."

"i - anticipate everything to be sol- out and this line to be all the- way out the door and the- parking lot slammed full that - nobody can get in and out just- like the fourth of july."

- "happy christmas and happy new- year, and come on in and get- some stuff to blow- some stuff up."

- crazy carl's plans to stay open- 24 hours a day december - 30th and 31st.- tables of fireworks have been - arranged in maze for proper - seperation and social - distancing.

- space inside is limited so plan- ahead for




