Firework sales ahead of the new year
We’ve finally reached the end of 2020!
With New Years approaching, firework stands are beginning to pop up all around the Coast.
We've finally reached the end o- 2020.
- with new years approaching, - fireworks stands are- beginning to pop up all around- - - the coast.
In long beach crazy- carl's fireworks is preparing - for - the end-of-year celebration.- crazy carl's fireworks is a - staple in the long beach- community.- there are over a thousand - different types of fireworks- for sale, something for every - member of the family.
- in celebration to the end 2020,- travis williams-- the manager o- crazy carl's fireworks--- - - - anticipates selling all the - fireworks in their store.
- new shipments of fireworks are- arriving every day.
- - travis williams, mananger of- crazy - carl's fireworks: - "there will be no last minute - deals and the line is gonna be- so long, so my advise is- gonna be come in the day before- new years eve and buy your- - - - fireworks, that way you don't - have to stand in that line for- an hour and a half."
"i - anticipate everything to be sol- out and this line to be all the- way out the door and the- parking lot slammed full that - nobody can get in and out just- like the fourth of july."
- "happy christmas and happy new- year, and come on in and get- some stuff to blow- some stuff up."
- crazy carl's plans to stay open- 24 hours a day december - 30th and 31st.- tables of fireworks have been - arranged in maze for proper - seperation and social - distancing.
- space inside is limited so plan- ahead for