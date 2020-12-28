Financial help for performing arts

The stimulus will help

It's been a devastating year for those in the theater and performing arts industries.

But there is some good news on the horizon thanks to the new coronavirus relief package signed by president trump last night.

The coronavirus relief package signed last night by the president allocates 15 billion dollars for live event venues ?

"* movie theaters and cultural institutions.

One hard hit spot in our area is ni?

"*acc's performing arts series ?

"* which has had their entire season wiped out because of the pandemic.

While it is not yet known if they are eligible for assistance ?

*- director lindsay dalrymple says this move will go a long way for the "when you think about who needs the relief, it's not just the venues, it's not just the actors, it's also the agencies that help these tours happen, it's the technicians that make it possible to have the show.

There are so many people out of work because of what's going on."

The center has already received some state grants that will go towards cameras that will be used to live stream events.

In terms of allowing ticket holders and guests to come back ?

"* dalrymple says they ae evaluating the situation.

The 15 billion dollars comes from the save our stages act.

The national independent venue association is working to make sure members receive the help they