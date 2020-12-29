Andy Burnham: It would be immoral not to reform social care

The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has resigned after the force was placed in special measures over its failure to record more than 80,000 crimes in the space of a year. A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) last week said it was "deeply troubled" by how cases handled by GMP were closed without proper investigation. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said he has decided to stand down from the post of chief constable with immediate effect. Mr Hopkins has been chief constable of GMP since October 2015, leading a force of 6,866 officers. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, told reporters he had "agreed" that Mr Hopkins should relinquish his post and it was time for new leadership.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review.
Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn