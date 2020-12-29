Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andy Burnham: It would be immoral not to reform social care

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Andy Burnham: It would be immoral not to reform social care

Andy Burnham: It would be immoral not to reform social care

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed how 'broken' the social care system is,and it would be “immoral” not to reform it, former health secretary AndyBurnham said.

A new approach, more closely integrating the social care systemwith the NHS, is the only way to cope with the challenge of an ageing society,said Mr Burnham.

It is an approach being used in Greater Manchester, where MrBurnham is mayor, where there is a much closer relationship and a developing“sense of a single system”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Chief Constable quits [Video]

Greater Manchester Chief Constable quits

The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has resigned after the force was placed in special measures over its failure to record more than 80,000 crimes in the space of a year. A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) last week said it was "deeply troubled" by how cases handled by GMP were closed without proper investigation. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said he has decided to stand down from the post of chief constable with immediate effect. Mr Hopkins has been chief constable of GMP since October 2015, leading a force of 6,866 officers. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, told reporters he had "agreed" that Mr Hopkins should relinquish his post and it was time for new leadership. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published
Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain [Video]

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2 [Video]

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham [Video]

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England [Video]

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England

The car park of Hyde Leisure Centre in Greater Manchester is being used as a drive-through coronavirus vaccination centre

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal [Video]

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises to reporter's mum over unkempt hair

Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers an apology to a reporter's mother for hisunkempt hair, while on a trip to Openreach in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published