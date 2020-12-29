Andy Burnham: It would be immoral not to reform social care

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed how 'broken' the social care system is,and it would be “immoral” not to reform it, former health secretary AndyBurnham said.

A new approach, more closely integrating the social care systemwith the NHS, is the only way to cope with the challenge of an ageing society,said Mr Burnham.

It is an approach being used in Greater Manchester, where MrBurnham is mayor, where there is a much closer relationship and a developing“sense of a single system”.