Jared Goff Undergoes Thumb Surgery, John Wolford Likely To Start Sunday Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Jared Goff Undergoes Thumb Surgery, John Wolford Likely To Start Sunday John Wolford will likely start at QB for the Rams on Sunday after Jared Goff had surgery to repair a broken thumb 0

