The Good Life Movie (2013) - Clip

The Good Life Movie (2013) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Sylvain and Pierre have been running from the law ever since a custody battle with their mother pushed their father Yves into hiding ten years ago.

But now that they're older, the two brothers are road-weary and eager to take advantage of the perks of young adulthood.

When the authorities discover their whereabouts, they are forced to move yet again and Pierre, the elder, disappears.

Director: Jean Denizot Writers: Jean Denizot (scenario), Frédérique Moreau Stars: Zacharie Chasseriaud, Nicolas Bouchaud, Jules Pélissier