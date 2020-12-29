11pm Eviction Chaos 12.28.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

There's money on the way to the Bluegrass to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.

The covid-19 relief package the president signed last night will bring $290,000 dollars to help renters make their payments.

That being said...you can still be evicted from your home...abc 36's danielle saitta explains ### this recent package approved by congress is good news for people struggling to keep a roof over their head...with $25 billion dollars available to help renters...but it doesn't help everybody.

It's kind of a good news bad news for landlords.

Lexington landlord attorney stephen marshall says the money comes at a great cost to his clients.

They not only lose the income from their business when they can't collect the rent.

They also lose the inventory, because they can't get their housing back the relief package also extends the nationwide eviction moratorium for one month through january.

Governor andy beshear supports that moratorium...but the state supreme court is still allowing certain evictions.

Marshall tells me while landlords can't kick out someone who isn't paying...someone else can "their lender can foreclose on the property that is a tough pill to swallow, especially when landlords are dealing with tenants who they know are getting income" o in addition to lack of payment--marshall tells me there are "other" ways renters could come home to an eviction sign including damaging the property or disturbing neighbors .

Those are all lease violations that are fair game for eviction but for those who do lose sleep over losing their home..this package will allow them to rest a little easier in lexington, danielle saitta abc 36 news ##### if you need help paying rent right now...we have a link to see if you qualify for rental assistance.

Just click on this story on our website w-t-v-q dot com ####