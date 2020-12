Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago

Rajinikanth cancels political entry due to ill health | Oneindia News

In a big development, superstar Rajinikanth has cancelled his foray into politics, saying he chooses to serve the people without entering the fray because of ill health.

The 70-yr-old actor broke this news 2 days after being discharged from a hospital where he was being treated for blood pressure fluctuation issues.

