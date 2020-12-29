Ind vs Aus: Rahane's innings was turning point, he's shrewd leader, praises Ravi Shastri

India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29.

While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory.

Shastri said, "Ajinkya Rahane is a very shrewd leader and a good game reader.

His calm and composure also helped the debutants in the game.

Both Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are good readers of the game.

Virat is very passionate and on the other side Rahane is very calm and composed and deep inside he knows what he wants." "There was no chat between us when we arrived in Melbourne as it was the things which we got to do.

It was to get up and fight," he added.

"It was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane that was turning point in the game as his discipline on such a big stage in a massive arena shows his unbelievable concentration," Shastri further stated.