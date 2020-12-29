Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer and singer, dead at 85

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer and singer, dead at 85

Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer and singer, dead at 85

The legendary composer died in a Mexico City hospital on Monday after battling COVID-19 for weeks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armando Manzanero Armando Manzanero Mexican singer-songwriter and composer


Mexico City Mexico City Capital of Mexico

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..
WorldNews
World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19 [Video]

World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19

About 10 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every year, but this time, church and government officials have asked Catholics to worship at home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published
Artists paint mural in Mexico to honour nurses helping in fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Artists paint mural in Mexico to honour nurses helping in fight against COVID-19

"It's a beautiful feeling," said one nurse upon seeing the mural in Mexico City, which is over 100 metres long.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Armando Manzanero, legendary Mexican singer and composer, dead at 85

Mexican composer and singer Armando Manzanero died Monday morning after battling Covid-19 for weeks.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

This garden became a HUGE tribute on Dia de Los MuertoS [Video]

This garden became a HUGE tribute on Dia de Los MuertoS

A Chicago resident turned her garden into a big altar for the Day of the Dead, and it’s got hundreds coming to check it out! Isabel Hernandez has been a Pilsen resident for over 30 years. Every year,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:16Published