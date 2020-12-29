Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer and singer, dead at 85

Artists paint mural in Mexico to honour nurses helping in fight against COVID-19 "It's a beautiful feeling," said one nurse upon seeing the mural in Mexico City, which is over 100 metres long.

World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19 About 10 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every year, but this time, church and government officials have asked Catholics to worship at home.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico..