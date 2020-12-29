Armando Manzanero, Mexican composer and singer, dead at 85
The legendary composer died in a
Mexico City hospital on Monday after battling COVID-19 for weeks.
Mexican composer and singer Armando Manzanero died Monday morning after battling Covid-19 for weeks.
