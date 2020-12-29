Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach

COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach

Police were called to break up a beach party in Australia's biggest city, Sydney on Friday (December 25).Hundreds of revellers were celebrating Christmas at Bronte Beach, despite fears over the spread of coronavirus.There was little evidence of social distancing as the party-goers sang and danced together.The state of New South Wales has increased COVID-19 testing to rein in a resurgence of infections in Sydney.A record of nearly 70,000 tests were conducted on Thursday (December 24) across the state which is home to about a quarter of Australia's 25-million population.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
BBC News - Published