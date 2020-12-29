COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID-19 rules ignored as Christmas revellers party on Sydney beach Police were called to break up a beach party in Australia's biggest city, Sydney on Friday (December 25).Hundreds of revellers were celebrating Christmas at Bronte Beach, despite fears over the spread of coronavirus.There was little evidence of social distancing as the party-goers sang and danced together.The state of New South Wales has increased COVID-19 testing to rein in a resurgence of infections in Sydney.A record of nearly 70,000 tests were conducted on Thursday (December 24) across the state which is home to about a quarter of Australia's 25-million population. 0

