European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021.

Ciara Lee reports


Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Shares jump as markets react to Brexit deal

 The FTSE 100 gains, but bank shares fall, as stock markets get their first chance to react to the trade deal.
BBC News
Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Watch: Dry run of Covid vaccination at Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Watch: Dry run of Covid vaccination at Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Dry run of Covid-19 vaccination was underway in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The vaccination dry run was being conducted at five centres in the state. "The dry run of Covid vaccination is being conducted at five sites. At each site, we have called 25 pre-registered frontline (health care) workers," Dr Rajendra Prasad Bhatia said. Centre's two -day vaccination dry run in Assam, Andhra, Punjab and Gujarat concluded on Tuesday. The covid-19 vaccination drive is slated to begin early next year.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published
NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

U.S. starts COVID vaccinations of its military personnel in S. Korea

 Moderna vaccine being given to military and civilian healthcare workers, first responders and command staff there even as new wave hits.
CBS News

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM's plea

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Brexit countdown: 5 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit countdown: 5 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published