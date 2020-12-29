European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects for global growth in 2021.
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal.
Dry run of Covid-19 vaccination was underway in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The vaccination dry run was being conducted at five centres in the state. "The dry run of Covid vaccination is being conducted at five sites. At each site, we have called 25 pre-registered frontline (health care) workers," Dr Rajendra Prasad Bhatia said. Centre's two -day vaccination dry run in Assam, Andhra, Punjab and Gujarat concluded on Tuesday. The covid-19 vaccination drive is slated to begin early next year.
Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead.