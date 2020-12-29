Unemployment Information

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

You're taking a live look at washington now - where debates over stimulus checks for americans will continue today!

Last night the house voted to increase one-time checks to 2-thousand dollars - instead of 600.

Now it moves to the senate.

Minority leader chuck schumer says democrats are on board.

Republicans blocked a similar measure to increase the amount of the stimulus checks on christmas eve.

But -- some say they now support it.

Schumer will request unanimous consent to pass the bill.

In the meantime - thousands of people across the country are still dealing with unemployment.

And as the numbers of covid-19 cases rises - the labor department is making adjustments to help you with your claim.

Today is the last day for in- person appointments with the alabama department of labor!

Starting monday -- appointments will be solely by phone.

Here's what you need to know when you make those phone appointments to deal with questions or issues.

And the alabama department of labor expects to receive calls because like we said - the federal covid relief bill extended unemployment benefits.

You don't need to re-apply for the new package if you are already set up to get unemployment benefits from the old one-- even though it expired on saturday.

An alabama department of labor spokesperson explained that right now they're waiting on the federal government for the money and instructions on how to distribute it.

She said they probable won't have that information until after the new year.

"those benefit programs will be extended, and additional federal money will be available, but we can't implement it or issue those payments until we receive guidance from u.s.d.o.l., that's the tricky bit.

So, we're waiting for them, and we're trying to get our ducks in a row in our system so we'll be able to get that money out as fast as possible."

Keep in mind-- you must show that you're actively looking for a job to receive unemployment.

