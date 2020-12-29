Global  
 

Spike In Positive COVOD-19 Cases

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Spike In Positive COVOD-19 CasesMorgan County Covid Cases.

Now - hosptials are preparing for the potential of yet another holiday spike in the coming weeks.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at huntsville hospital - where the number of in-patients system-wide is on the rise.

There are several facilities in the huntsville hospital system - and right now some are caring for the most covid-19 inpatients they've ever seen.

Decatur morgan is one of them.

The president of decatur-morgan said at she's worried about the fallout of christmas and new years eve gatherings.

She said right now cases are already high in morgan county.

The positivity rate there is almost 55 percent.

There are nearly 100 patients between the hospital and parkway clinic.

That's an all time high.

10 percent of the hospital's workforce is out for coronavirus-related reasons.

Take a listen to hospital president- kelli powers explain her concern.

"i'm anticipating some really bad things to come in the next week to two weeks from christmas this is our highest number, 96" for new years eve and day health officials are asking everyone to seperate and stay home.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.




