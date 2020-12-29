PKG: building evacuated

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

A post-holiday work day turned hectic and scary this afternoon for people at a lexington office building.

Police evacuated it as officers chased after suspects on the run.

And as abc 36's monica harkins reports... one woman working inside at the time says she's glad it wasn't a lot worse.

"kasandra cox:" and all of a sudden someone says, they telling us to get out now."

Police responding say they were bracing for the worst monday afternoon...calling in lexington's version of a swat team...the emergency response unit...and a helicopter...as they looked for two suspects who ran from police a few blocks away...leading officers to this building on north eagle creek near saint joseph east.

Kasandra cox: "you never think you're gonna be in a situation like that, um, but then you're, then you are."

Kasandra cox works inside at kentucky cardiology on the fourth floor...this is video she took of police starting to fill the parking lot...she says once her office heard more about what was happening...she says the mood shifted.

Kasandra: "now it's like, grab anything you can possibly defend yourself with, i mean once heard my other coworker sherry she grabbed a hammer.

One person grabbed scissors."

Cox says there was a wave of anxiety not knowing exactly what was going on...and then her mind shifted to her six month old back home.

" it's like okay, my daughter, like, i want to get home to my daughter, like now, that that definitely come across my mind."

Thankfully, police say they quickly found the two suspects who went into the building.

"lt.

Ronald keaton: we gave them verbal commands to come out, put their hands up, give themselves up and they complied with those demands."

And no one was hurt...including cox who's back home..safe with her baby.

Cox: "i am definitely gonna probably share my bed with my daughter tonight and cuddle her really close."

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

