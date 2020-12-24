One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

a wabash avenue fire destroyed a strip of businesses..

I got the chance to sit down with one of those owners.

Owner of office pride comercial cleaning services tom brown tells me he lost everything in the wabash avenue fire.

He says watching the fire engluf his building with his team members by his side was very hard... but...he says the most important thing was making sure everyone is okay.

"we had an employee eating dinner actually before she was going out.

Someone from across the street came in and told her, 'the building's on fire, get out.'

And so i'm very thankful....just no one was hurt."

Brown tells me that the stuff inside his building can always be replaced....but people can't.

He says he wasn't worried about getting back in business.

In fact....he tells me they were back to work the very next day.

"our company doesn't depend on a building necessarily to serve our clients.

We have some equipment in our buildings, but you know we're out in their offices."

Brown tells me as soon as he started believing everything was going to be okay.... the chips started falling into place.

He found a new building he found a new building to opperate out of.... many people called the business to offer support..

And he received a lot of help.

Now...he wants to return the favor.

"we're really excited to see what god has in store for us, and how we might be able to help anybody else.

If anyone else is in this situation it's now part of our story.

And we can certainly help navigate through it with them."

Br} brown tells me their business is still operating and serving those in the wabash valley.

He adds he's extremely blessed to be in a community that supports him through this tough time.

