After a tough start due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, retailers needed a boost in sales this year.

Edgewater Mall is ringing in the new year

- news 25's toni miles checked in- with edgewater mall in biloxi - today to see how year-end sales- are looking - and what shoppers- can look forward to in 2021.- - - quick!!

- - tanesha jackson's income- and job was cut - along with- other employees - when master - cuts closed earlier this year a- edgewater mall.

- the biloxi hair salon was one o- many franchises the minnesota-- based company shut down due to- covid...and hit south - mississippi - workers hard, but tanesha - jackson decided to take matters- into her own hands, and opened - new business in its - place-bella & beaux salon.- tanesha jackson, owner, bella &- beaux salon: "due to covid, big- business- shut down, and small business - took over.

I am glad the master- cuts old clients- convinced me.

It was the right- decision.

<splice> "it's a- blessing, and i thank - god for it."- this new business owner knows - color well and sees - the silver lining.- tanesha jackson, owner, bella &- beaux salon: "i think the - business is stronger- than it's ever been.

<splice> - the tips are great.

The money i- great.

I lowered the- price, and it's still more- profitable than when i was- managing master cuts."- profits-that's just what stores- - - here at edgewater mall have bee- seeing since covid restrictions- were relaxed- mid-year...although social- distancing guidelines are - still in place.

- terry powell, general manager,- edgewater mall: "by june most o- the retailers had - already done what they lost and- them some.

A lot of the - retailers actually had- record months for june and july- some of the biggest months- - - - they're ever had in the history- of their stores here."- toni miles, news 25: "powell- says things are looking up as w- head into 2021 with - major sales coming up at mall - stores."- - - - terry powell, general manager,- edgewater mall: "you're actuall- going to see a lot of - clearance sales going on during- this point in time.

Dillard's - has their big new year's day- sale going on on friday, new- year's day.

I think they're - opening early at 9 am - - - - to start the sale.

That should- really, really be big."

- while shoppers will be looking- for great deals, tanesha jackso- is happy to put 2020 behind her- and looking ahead to her- own make-over, thanks to covid- and a few good friends and- clients who offered good advice- tanesha jackson, owner, bella &- beaux salon: "i'm excited for - 2021 to see what the- new business brings."

- in biloxi, toni