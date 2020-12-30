Small business owners welcome news of second wave of stimulus funding

COVID Relief Bill Signed but Local Business Owners Say More Is NeededSunday night the president signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid but small business owners in the Bay Area say it's far from what's needed to avert layoffs and potential..
Small shops cash in on last-minute holiday salesSeveral store owners in the Northwood Village of West Palm Beach spent Christmas Eve standing ready to assist customers before the holiday.
INSIDER Poll: $600-Stimulus Check Too SmallOn Sunday, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. This includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults. That's half the amount..