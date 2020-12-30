Senta stimulus 12.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Mitch McConnell stopped a Senate vote that would have increased coronavirus stimulus payments

Efforts to boost those stimulus checks to struggling americans hit a road block in the senate today.

That road block?

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell of kentucky.

Mitch mcconnell blocks vote on stimulus checks today.... mcconnell shot down two attempts by senate democrats to vote on a measure... increasing the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

The president... going against his own party... pushed for the increase.

The house passed the increase yesterday with bi- partisan support.

Mcconnell outlined the priorities the senate will bring table this week and increased stimulus checks were among them... but it's not clear how the senate will proceed... or when a possible vote on the issue will be taken.

