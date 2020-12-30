5pm Pennington Death 12.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

A suspect in a high-profile double murder case in Kentucky has died from Covid-19 complications.

according to jail officials... 56-year- old craig pennington died monday at a louisivlle hospital after being admitted back on december 11.

Pennington was in custody in the marion county detention center... awaiting trial for the 20-16 murders of 38-year-old robert jones and 35-year- old crystal warner.

police say craig pennington was renting a home from the couple in washington county and killed them when they confronted him about unpaid rent.

Jones' body was found in clark county and warner's body was found a few months later in bath county.

Pennington pleaded not guilty to their murders.

