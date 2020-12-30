Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 51 seconds ago

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US

Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant.

This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found.

The new strain is likely responsible for an uptick in cases in the south of England.

The US has now confirmed its first case of that same strain, says Business Insider.

The strain may be more transmissible, but there's no reason to think it's more deadly.

Public-health experts say the new strain is all the more reason to continue wearing masks and social distancing.