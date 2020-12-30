Global  
 

Justice Department declines to file charges against officers in deadly shooting of Tamir Rice

Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:29s - Published
The U.S. Department of Justice closed its independent investigation into the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.


