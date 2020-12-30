Justice Department declines to file charges against officers in deadly shooting of Tamir Rice
The U.S. Department of Justice closed its independent investigation into the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir RiceThe Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.
A Cleveland police officer killed her son. Tamir Rice’s mother says she hasn't received justice.Though time is quickly running out, Tamir Rice's mother says she still wants the Cleveland police officers involved in her son's 2014 shooting death to face criminal charges.
Sacramento Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting As Man Stabs VictimThe Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video of the early November incident where officers shot and killed a stabbing suspect in a Pocket neighborhood apartment.