Whitesboro's Batson to write next chapter of basketball career at SUNY Oneonta

Alana batson has committed to play for the red dragons at suny oneonta.

Batson will be entering her fourth year on the warriors varsity roster if and when the season were to begin - though may not be able to play her senior season unfortunately due to injury.

A four-year scholar athlete - batson has played a-a-u ball for the syracuse royals since sixth grade...so basketball is a year- round commitment.

I caught up with her tonight to discuss how she came about her decision and the excitement it's created.

Alana batson: the coach reached out to me about over a year ago just from aau andiffere en in contactith her for along d and evything i coul't visit campus officially but i was able to go and see it and meet with her so it was great to do that.

It has my major and i really enjoyed getting to know the program and the coach i really liked so it just checked all the boxes for me and it just felt like it was a good fit.

It definitely was a really relieving feeling just because this year has been unknown with aau on and off and then i tore my acl so it was a big change physically and mentally so being able to find my place and know what the future holds is a really good feeling.

Alana is planning on studying biology for her undergrad - with the hopes of moving on to study physical therapy in the future.

