Harry Styles’ Vogue cover inspires former model to become first older gender fluid influencer

A former model has been inspired to become the UK's first "aged 39 plus"gender fluid social media influencer by popstar Harry Styles' Vogue magazinecover shoot - wearing a dress.

Horrified by any form of prejudice, IsraelCassol, 39 - who lives in Richmond, south west London, with husband, Rupert,51, a CEO in the venture capital sector, and their miniature pinscher dog,Toby - says doubters claiming he is "too old" to be an influencer have simplyspurred him on.