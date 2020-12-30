Global  
 

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Buildings collapse as earthquake felt throughout the country and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna.


Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported

 A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of..
New Zealand Herald
Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed [Video]

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38Published

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reported

 Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
CBS News

