Warner Bros. to expand the DC Universe with 6 superhero films a year

There are about to be way, way, way more DC movies — and some will be released as HBO Max exclusives. Following the release of Wonder Woman 1984..

Warner Bros. to fast-track 'Wonder Woman 3' After the success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Warner Bros. has revealed that the third installment is already in the works.

Warner Bros. is ramping up its DC films strategy, with at least two DC superhero movies planned per...