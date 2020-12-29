Warner Bros. to fast-track 'Wonder Woman 3'
After the success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Warner Bros.
Has revealed that the third installment is already in the works.
Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins confirmed for 'Wonder Woman 3'Warner Bros. has confirmed Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be back to "conclude the long-planned" third 'Wonder Woman' movie.
